//Two Indicted on Racketeering charges in Barrow County

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of Parker Dean and James Graham on one charge of racketeering. Dean was also indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.

“Crimes against government agencies are also crimes against the taxpayers of Georgia, and it is our job to ensure perpetrators are appropriately held accountable,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We commend the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their outstanding work in this case, and we look forward to presenting it in court.”

Attorney General Carr’s Prosecution Division presented evidence to a Barrow County grand jury, resulting in Dean and Graham’s indictment* on August 9, 2021. As part of the Racketeering scheme, the Defendants are alleged to have burglarized and stolen property from 11 different DNR facilities. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

Racketeering, O.C.G.A. § 16-14-4(c) [both Dean and Graham] – 5-20 years in custody and/or a fine of up to three times the amount of the pecuniary value gained

Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131(b) [Dean only] – 1‑10 years in custody and a fine of up to $100,000

The following law enforcement agencies led this investigation:

Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

“The GBI worked with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division to investigate the alleged crimes against their agency by these two defendants,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. “We value their partnership, along with the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.”

The DNR Game Wardens and the DNR Investigative Unit worked long hours over a five month period statewide to catch these two defendants.

“With the massive amount of evidence and information involved, our partnership with the GBI was the key to locating and getting these two suspects into custody,” said Department of Natural Resources Colonel Thomas Barnard.

The indictment is attached, and no further information about the investigation or about Dean and Graham’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.

Link to file provided below:

https://law.georgia.gov/document/document/barrow-county-indictmentdnr-burglariespdf/download