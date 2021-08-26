//Three charged in Glennville murder investigation

Share with friends











Three people have been charged in a murder investigation of the January 30, 2021 death of Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville, Georgia.

On Saturday, January 30, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation. Bobby Carlton Kicklighter, age 88, was found deceased in his home from apparent gunshot wounds on Pinewood Lane in Glennville, Georgia. Foul play is suspected.

On July 27-28, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained arrest warrants for the following individuals:

Christopher Reginald Sumlin, 31, of Newton, Georgia was charged with Murder, Home Invasion-1st degree, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, False Statements or Writings, Elder Abuse, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sumlin was in custody in Clayton County on unrelated charges and is currently being held at the Tattnall County Jail.

Aerial De Shay Murphy, 23, of Vidalia, Georgia was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, Party to a Crime, Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal, and False Statements and Writings. Murphy was arrested in Detroit, Michigan and was extradited to Georgia and is currently being held in the Tattnall County Jail.

Keisha Janae Jones, 34, of Ludowici, Georgia was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony (Murder), Tampering with Evidence, and Party to a Crime. Jones was arrested by the Long County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held by the Tattnall County Jail.

This case is still active and ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6778, the Glennville Police Department at 912-654-2103, or the GBI at 912-871-1121. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.