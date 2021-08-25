//Search warrant leads to arrest of Vidalia, GA man for drugs, weapons

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Clarence Lee Bostic, age 40, of Vidalia, Toombs County, was arrested following a drug investigation initiated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO). The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidalia Police Department assisted the GBI SRDEO in this investigation. A search warrant was served at 1114 JR Rollins Road in Vidalia, Toombs County, Georgia, by GBI SRDEO and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, a felony amount of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, and two firearms were seized.

Clarence Bostic is charged with the following:

Sale of Crack Cocaine

Sale of Powder Cocaine

Sale of Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Use of Communication Facility in Commission of Felony (x3)

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony

Bostic was booked into the Toombs County Jail.

This investigation was conducted in an effort to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution within Toombs County and promote a safer place for productive citizens. GBI SRDEO and Toombs County Sheriff’s Office need your help. If you have information related to drug activity, please call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 626-6778 or GBI SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Toombs County Jail.

SRDEO covers a 39-county area in southeast Georgia.