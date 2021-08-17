//SC man in custody for Georgia shooting

Share with friends











Release:

Update #2 (8/14/21): The suspect in custody has been identified as Larry B. Mackie, 33, of Graniteville, SC. Mackie is also a suspect connected to a shooting in Aiken, South Carolina & Richmond County, GA. Charges will follow.

Update #1 (8/14/21): The suspect is in custody, detained in Aiken, South Carolina.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

The GBI is assisting the Wrens Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting incident at a Family Dollar located at 505 N. Main Street in Wrens, GA.

At around 8:55 a.m., an individual entered the Family Dollar and fired multiple gunshots at the store clerk, striking the clerk. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim alert. The victim was transported to an Augusta area Medical Facility for treatment.

The male suspect left the store and entered a black, four-door 2018/2019 Hyundai Sonata and left the scene, traveling Southbound on U. S. 1. While this investigation is still in the preliminary stages, robbery does not appear to have been a motive.

The Wrens Police Department is aware of a shooting incident earlier on U. S. 1 in Richmond County and is working with investigators to determine any possible connection between the two cases. At this point, a connection has not been made.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 40’s, 6’ tall/200-225 lbs, bald and wearing gold-rimmed glasses. The suspect was dressed in a white T-shirt, dark colored cargo pants, and black tennis shoes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Wrens Police Department, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continue to conduct a joint investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Jefferson County Communications Center at 478-625-4014, the GBI at 706-595-2575, or the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 where you can remain anonymous.

This suspect is considered ARMED & DANGEROUS and should not be approached.