//Multi-Agency efforts crack down on Georgia crime

Release:

Atlanta – Over the past serval months, Governor Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), and state and local law enforcement have led multi-agency efforts to crack down on violent crime, criminal street gangs, and human trafficking. These partnerships have been instrumental in getting criminals off our streets and making communities across Georgia safer.

Atlanta Crime Suppression Detail Overview

The Atlanta Crime Suppression Detail, also referred to as the “Crime Suppression Unit,” of the Georgia State Patrol is a multi-agency unit created in April of 2021 at the request of Governor Kemp to target reckless street racing and reduce crime in the metro-Atlanta area. Members of the unit include the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, Atlanta Police Department, and other local law enforcement.

Below are some highlights of the Atlanta Crime Suppression Detail’s work between April 9, 2021, and July 25, 2021.

• Vehicle Stops: 7,950

• Citations: 5,698

• Impounded Vehicles: 474

• Arrests: 416

• Pursuits: 226

• Wanted Persons apprehended: 116

• Reckless Drivers stopped: 150

• Stolen Guns confiscated: 38

On July 23, Governor Kemp joined Erick Erickson to discuss the work of the Crime Suppression Unit since its inception in April 2021. To listen to the full interview, click here.

On July 28, Governor Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston issued statements in support of the Crime Suppression Unit. The Governor also announced additional funding to be allocated from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to the Department of Public Safety to support the ongoing efforts of the joint law enforcement task force.

“In April of this year, I asked Colonel Chris Wright and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to develop and execute a plan to tackle crime and reckless street racing across the metro-Atlanta region. Working with other state agencies and local law enforcement partners, the Crime Suppression Unit is making progress in that mission. Colonel Wright made a request of additional funds – up to $2 million – for the Department to bring additional personnel onto the Crime Suppression Unit in order to strengthen their ongoing efforts. I have agreed to Colonel Wright’s request and will be allocating resources from the Governor’s Emergency Fund to allow the Department to carry out their strategy to protect our capital city. I appreciate Speaker Ralston and members of the General Assembly for their support of DPS and the Crime Suppression Unit.” – Governor Brian P. Kemp

“This additional funding is necessary to keep the streets of Atlanta safe and protect residents and visitors alike,” said Speaker David Ralston. “Our state law enforcement personnel are working around the clock to bring criminals to justice, and I greatly appreciate their work on behalf of all Georgians. I am proud to stand with Governor Kemp, Attorney General Carr, and my colleagues in the General Assembly on this critical public safety issue.”