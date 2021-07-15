//Kemp announces Community Supervision Week

Share with friends











Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp Proclaims July 18 – 24, 2021 as Community Supervision Week

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring July 18th through July 24th as “Community Supervision Week” in the State of Georgia. The week is set aside to honor and celebrate the important work performed by the men and women who serve and protect Georgia citizens through effective and efficient community-based offender supervision.

The proclamation reads, in part, “community corrections professionals work in partnership with community agencies and groups to promote prevention, intervention, and advocacy; and… provide necessary services, support, and protection for victims, and…;”

DCS Commissioner, Michael Nail believes DCS officers are deserving of this honor.

“This week is an opportunity to recognize the selfless service community supervision professionals across Georgia provide to our communities. It is important that we take this time to express our gratitude and appreciation to the DCS employees working to better the lives of so many of our fellow Georgians,” said Nail.

As the state’s felony community supervision provider, DCS employs approximately 2,200 professionals dedicated to serving Georgia’s citizens and sustaining Georgia as a recognized leader in the field of community-based offender supervision.

Members of our community are encouraged to join together during Community Supervision Week to honor those who work to make our communities a safer place to live.