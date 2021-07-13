//Illinois man arrested for the kidnap of a Georgia child

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Assisting in Cochran Missing 13-year-old Investigation

July 12, 2021 Update

Cochran, GA (July 12, 2021) – On Sunday, July 11, 2021, the Springfield (IL) Police Department arrested Zachery M. Despain, age, 36, of Springfield, IL, in connection to the disappearance of Nastasha Brown of Cochran, GA. The GBI has secured arrest warrants for Despain for Interference with Custody, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, Trafficking of Person for Labor or Sexual Servitude, and Kidnapping. Despain is also facing multiple charges in Illinois in connection to this case. District Attorney Tim Vaughn will be seeking extradition of Despain back to Georgia to face his charges. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

July 10, 2021 Update:

Nastasha Brown, age 13, has been located in Springfield, Illinois. Law enforcement officials in Springfield, IL contacted Georgia authorities at around 8:15 a.m. notifying us that she had been found and is currently safe.

This investigation remains active and ongoing

ORIGINAL RELEASE

MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD:

NASTASHA BROWN

BLACK FEMALE

5’4”, 102 LBS.

LAST SEEN ON TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021 IN THE AREA OF VIOLET STREET, COCHRAN, GA

Cochran, GA (July 9, 2021) – On Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at approximately 3:53 p.m., the Cochran Police Department received a report that 13-year-old Nastasha Brown was missing from her residence located on Violet Street, Cochran, Bleckley County, Georgia. Family members reported they last saw Nastasha in the area of Violet Street approximately 30 minutes prior to the report being filed. Based on the information received, Cochran PD initiated an investigation to locate Nastasha and requested the GBI to assist. Assisting with the investigation is the GBI Region 12 Eastman Office, GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, GBI Cyber Crimes Center, GBI Georgia Information Sharing & Analysis Center, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Bleckley County Emergency Management Agency, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

Nastasha is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5’04”, and 102 lbs. Anyone that has information regarding Nastasha or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-4282 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.