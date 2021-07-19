//Georgia gas prices continue to climb

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA., (July 19, 2021) — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 4 cents more than a week ago, 7 cents more than last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.65 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road and gas prices are not backing down,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Georgians are paying, on average, nearly a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up at the pump.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE SEES A PENNY INCREASE AS GAS DEMAND DECLINES AND OIL PRICES REMAIN HIGH

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.16. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand decreased from an all-time high of 10.04 million barrels a day to 9.28 million barrels a day last week. The decrease, alongside a 1 million barrels increase in total domestic gasoline stocks to 236.5 million, has helped to slow pump price increases. However, with oil prices above $70 per barrel, pump prices will likely remain high (above $3 per gallon) throughout the busy summer driving season.

REGIONAL PRICES

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.03), Brunswick ($3.00), and Atlanta ($2.99).

– Savannah ($3.03), Brunswick ($3.00), and Atlanta ($2.99). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.84), Warner-Robins ($2.89), and Rome ($2.90).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020Low 2020High Record High National $3.16 $3.16 $3.14 $3.07 $2.19 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.97 $2.97 $2.93 $2.90 $2.01 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

