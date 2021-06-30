//Kemp names committees for federal relief fund allocation

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian Kemp named members of the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees, which will be responsible for receiving applications and making recommendations to the Governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits will be eligible to apply.

“Today, I am naming a bipartisan group of state leaders to three Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees focused on broadband, water and sewer infrastructure, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “These committees will ensure federal coronavirus relief dollars are allocated strategically across our state and address one-time funding needs in these three key areas.”

The Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees will receive applications beginning August 1, 2021 at opb.georgia.gov. Applications will close on August 31, 2021 and grants are targeted to be announced the week of October 18, 2021. These dates are subject to change as guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury continues to evolve.

Economic Impact Committee

Alex Atwood – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Administrative Services

Gerlda Hines – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Human Services

Pat Wilson – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD)

Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman – State Economist, University of Georgia

Robyn Crittenden – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Revenue

Tim Lowrimore – State Forester, Georgia Forestry Commission

Brian Marlowe – Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia, GDEcD

Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee

Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee

Rep. Shaw Blackmon – Chairman, House Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Calvin Smyre – Dean, House of Representatives

Rep. Josh Bonner – Governor’s Floor Leader

Rep. John LaHood – Vice Chairman, House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee

Sen. Clint Dixon – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Emanuel Jones – Secretary, Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler – Chairman, Senate Finance Committee

Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding to address economic development.

Broadband Infrastructure Committee

Russell McMurry – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation

Jannine Miller – Planning Director, Georgia Department of Transportation

Christopher Nunn – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Community Affairs

Teresa MacCartney – Acting Chancellor, University System of Georgia

Greg Dozier – Commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia

Shawnzia Thomas – Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority

Richard Woods – State School Superintendent, Georgia Department of Education

Eric Toler – Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center

Michael Nix – Executive Director, Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Frank Smith – Deputy Executive Director, State Properties Commission

Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee

Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Clay Pirkle – Secretary, House State Properties Committee

Rep. Patty Bentley – Secretary, House Higher Education Committee

Rep. Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Bo Hatchett – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Harold Jones – Secretary, Senate Ethics Committee

Sen. Steve Gooch – State Senate Majority Whip

Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding broadband infrastructure projects.

Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee

Chris Carr – Georgia Attorney General

David Dove – Executive Counsel, Office of the Governor

Mark Williams – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Rick Dunn – Director, Environmental Protection Division (EPD)

Kevin Clark – Executive Director, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority

John Eunice – Deputy Director, EPD

Andrew Pinson – Georgia Solicitor General

James Capp – Watershed Protection Branch Chief, EPD

Dr. Wei Zeng – Water Protection Program Manager, EPD

Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee

Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Dominic LaRiccia – Governor’s Floor Leader

Rep. Robert Dickey – Chairman, House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee

Sen. Russ Goodman – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Larry Walker – Chairman, Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee

Sen. Freddie Powell Sims – Vice Chair, Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee

Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding on water and sewer projects.