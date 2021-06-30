//Kemp names committees for federal relief fund allocation

Release:
Gov. Kemp Announces Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees
Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian Kemp named members of the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees, which will be responsible for receiving applications and making recommendations to the Governor regarding federal coronavirus relief funds allocated to Georgia through the American Rescue Plan. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits will be eligible to apply.
“Today, I am naming a bipartisan group of state leaders to three Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees focused on broadband, water and sewer infrastructure, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “These committees will ensure federal coronavirus relief dollars are allocated strategically across our state and address one-time funding needs in these three key areas.”
The Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees will receive applications beginning August 1, 2021 at opb.georgia.gov. Applications will close on August 31, 2021 and grants are targeted to be announced the week of October 18, 2021. These dates are subject to change as guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury continues to evolve.
Economic Impact Committee
Alex Atwood – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Administrative Services
Gerlda Hines – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Human Services
Pat Wilson – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD)
Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman – State Economist, University of Georgia
Robyn Crittenden – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Revenue
Tim Lowrimore – State Forester, Georgia Forestry Commission
Brian Marlowe – Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia, GDEcD
Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
Rep. Shaw Blackmon – Chairman, House Ways and Means Committee
Rep. Calvin Smyre – Dean, House of Representatives
Rep. Josh Bonner – Governor’s Floor Leader
Rep. John LaHood – Vice Chairman, House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee
Sen. Clint Dixon – Governor’s Floor Leader
Sen. Emanuel Jones – Secretary, Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler – Chairman, Senate Finance Committee
Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding to address economic development.
Broadband Infrastructure Committee
Russell McMurry – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation
Jannine Miller – Planning Director, Georgia Department of Transportation
Christopher Nunn – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
Teresa MacCartney – Acting Chancellor, University System of Georgia
Greg Dozier – Commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia
Shawnzia Thomas – Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority
Richard Woods – State School Superintendent, Georgia Department of Education
Eric Toler – Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center
Michael Nix – Executive Director, Georgia Emergency Communications Authority
Frank Smith – Deputy Executive Director, State Properties Commission
Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
Rep. Clay Pirkle – Secretary, House State Properties Committee
Rep. Patty Bentley – Secretary, House Higher Education Committee
Rep. Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader
Sen. Bo Hatchett – Governor’s Floor Leader
Sen. Harold Jones – Secretary, Senate Ethics Committee
Sen. Steve Gooch – State Senate Majority Whip
Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding broadband infrastructure projects.
Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee
Chris Carr – Georgia Attorney General
David Dove – Executive Counsel, Office of the Governor
Mark Williams – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources
Rick Dunn – Director, Environmental Protection Division (EPD)
Kevin Clark – Executive Director, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority
John Eunice – Deputy Director, EPD
Andrew Pinson – Georgia Solicitor General
James Capp – Watershed Protection Branch Chief, EPD
Dr. Wei Zeng – Water Protection Program Manager, EPD
Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
Rep. Dominic LaRiccia – Governor’s Floor Leader
Rep. Robert Dickey – Chairman, House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee
Sen. Russ Goodman – Governor’s Floor Leader
Sen. Larry Walker – Chairman, Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee
Sen. Freddie Powell Sims – Vice Chair, Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee
Objective: Review submissions and make recommendations on funding on water and sewer projects.