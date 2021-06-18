//Gilmer murder investigation identifies another suspect

Share with friends











Additional Suspect Identified in Gilmer County Murder Investigation

JUNE 17, 2021

Ellijay, GA – UPDATE – 6/17/21

An arrest warrant for Murder has been issued for Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, of Marietta, GA, in the murder of Rosanna Delgado on April 20, 2021. Encarnacion’s last known location is Mexico. Anyone with any information about Encarnacion’s current location is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. If anyone sees Encarnacion, please contact 911.

Ellijay, GA – UPDATE – 5/26/21

Update: A murder warrant has been issued for Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28 of Oklahoma, for her involvement in the murder of Rossana Delgado. Investigators have identified Rodriguez-Ramirez as the woman with Rossana Delgado in the Ross and Mercado Fresco video previously released in this case. Rodriguez-Ramirez’ location is currently unknown, but she is believed to be in Mexico with at least one other suspect, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez. Additional charges are anticipated.

Ellijay, GA – UPDATE – 5/17/21

On Saturday, May 15 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Atlanta, HSI Harlingen, Texas and Attaché Matamoros, Mexico coordinated the arrests of Megan Colone, 30, and Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26. The fifth suspect (previously identified in news releases by photographs) in this murder was located with Oscar Manuel Garcia and was identified as Juan Antonio Vega, 25. A warrant was taken for Vega for the murder of Rossana Delgado. Vega is a Cobb County resident. All three suspects were apprehended in Mexico and returned to the United States. HSI Harlingen and Customs and Border Patrol oversaw the transport of the suspects to Texas detention facilities. All three are pending extradition proceedings to Georgia to face murder charges. Colone’s children were safely returned to the United States during these arrests operations.

HSI has worked diligently to assist the GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office in this case and in these arrests. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office are very grateful for the support and efforts of HSI and all agencies involved in affecting these arrests.

The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to actively investigate this case and the individuals involved in the murder of Rossana Delgado. A coordinated effort to locate and arrest the other two murder suspects, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, is active and ongoing. Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman pictured in previous news releases are asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Ellijay, GA (April 28, 2021) – UPDATE – 4/30/21:

Calvin Harvard, age 28, of Covington, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected against Harvard, and additional arrests are anticipated.

A white Ford F150 and white Buick Regal belonging to two of the five suspects in the murder of Rossana Delgado and Delgado’s red Ford Focus have been recovered. All three vehicles are being processed for evidence in this investigation.

Five suspects remain at large, and the GBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the woman in the attached photo.

UPDATE – 4/27/21:

GBI Seeking Assistance in Identifying Associate of Rossana Delgado

Ellijay, GA (April 27, 2021)- The GBI is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the attached photo. The woman is one of the last people to interact with the victim, Rossana Delgado. This still shot is from video from April 16, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something.

UPDATE 4/25/21

Ellijay, Georgia (April 25, 2020) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the fifth suspect in the Gilmer County murder investigation. The attached pictures are of the fifth suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Ellijay, Georgia (April 24, 2020) – Murder warrants have been issued for suspects in the Gilmer County murder of Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem, GA, that occurred on April 20, 2021. The suspects that are wanted in connection with this murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, GA, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, GA, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, GA, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK. It is believed that the four suspects plus a fifth suspect, that has yet to be identified, may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda. Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals.

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 7 a.m., the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log, Georgia. Gilmer County deputies responded and then requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, GA. The victim found at the scene was later identified as Delgado. Delgado was reported as a missing person in Barrow County, Georgia on April 16, 2021. She was last seen in DeKalb County on April 16, 2021.

Concerted efforts to identify the fifth suspect in this case are ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

This investigation is still very active. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to coordinate with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.

The autopsy results are pending.

Upon completion of this investigation, the file will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.