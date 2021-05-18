//Savannah Detective charged with Cruelty to Children

Share with friends











Release:

Savannah, GA (May 17, 2021) – On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Savannah Police Department to assist with a child abuse investigation.

The preliminary investigation reveals that while off duty, Savannah PD SVU Detective Vincent Miller, age 32, of Savannah, GA, was at a neighbor’s house when he was caught on camera physically abusing a two year old child. Miller punctured the child with an unknown object.

Miller was arrested and charged with one count of first degree Cruelty to Children.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.