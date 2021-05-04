//New adoption bills signed into law by Governor Kemp

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Signs Bills to Streamline Improve Adoption, Foster Care in Georgia

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Kemp signed multiple pieces of legislation to streamline the adoption and foster care process and reduce burdensome regulations on adoptive parents.

“Today, I am proud to sign legislation that will make it easier and more affordable to adopt children in the Peach State, allow grant tuition and fee waivers for eligible foster and adopted students at Georgia’s postsecondary institutions, and remove procedural hurdles for adoptive parents,” said Governor Kemp. “Placing our kids in safe and loving homes is not controversial, and I am thankful to the General Assembly for working closely with our office on these important reforms in a bipartisan fashion.”

Governor Kemp signed SB 20, SB 28, SB 107, HB 154, HB 562, and HB 548.

Watch the Governor’s full remarks here.