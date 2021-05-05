//Lee County man shot when responding to car break-in

Share with friends











Release:

Shooting Investigation in Lee County

We need your help locating the people driving these 2 vehicles connected to a shooting in Lee County that occurred May 2, 2021 at approximately 3:50 a.m. The GBI and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened at 109 Stapleton Drive. The early investigation has revealed that multiple cars in a subdivision north of Stapleton Drive were broken into. Following the break-ins, a homeowner’s security cameras alerted him that someone was at his car. The homeowner stepped outside and was shot multiple times by suspects. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app