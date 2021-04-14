Share with friends











Board of Regents approves no tuition increase for 2021-2022 academic year

Atlanta — April 13, 2021

Following a vote by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG), tuition rates will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. USG students will again pay the same tuition rates at all 26 USG institutions as they do now for the current 2020-2021 academic year.

This is the second year in a row, and the fourth time in six years, the Board has voted to approve a recommendation of no tuition increase for any student across the University System.

“USG over the past several years has remained committed to making public higher education as affordable as possible for students and their families, while maintaining results that rank our campuses among some of the best in the nation,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “We are grateful for the support of the Board and state leaders toward this priority, and recognize students’ hard work especially over the past year to maintain success toward graduating and entering Georgia’s workforce with college degrees.”

Additionally, the Board voted to approve a recommendation of no increases to any mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

With the Board’s action, the University System has limited tuition increases among its institutions to an average 0.75% annually since 2016, well below the rate of inflation. USG now also has the third lowest median in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates at four-year institutions among the 16 states that make up the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).

“It is more important than ever for the Board of Regents to remove barriers that may stand in the way of students’ success.” Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. “That work must include keeping the cost of our colleges and universities affordable, so that students and their families can successfully get their degrees, improve their quality of life and help increase Georgia’s economic competitiveness.”

