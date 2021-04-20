//Thomasville jailer arrested for improperly enticing a child

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Arrests Grady County Jailer on Charges of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Violation of Oath by Public Official

APRIL 20, 2021

Thomasville, GA (April 19, 2021) – On Monday, April 19, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Seth Adam Matthews, age 20, of Ochlocknee, GA, for Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes and Violation of Oath by Public Official. Matthews was a jailer at the Grady County Jail at the time of his arrest. Matthews was booked into the Thomas County Jail and has been terminated by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in an investigation involving allegations of inappropriate contact between Matthews and an underage girl on a social media site.

The investigation remains active & ongoing. If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.