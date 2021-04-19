//Georgia unemployment rate drops to 4.5%

Share with friends











Release:

Atlanta, GA – Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued the following statement in response to Georgia’s unemployment rate dropping from 4.8% in February to 4.5% for the month of March. The national unemployment average is 6.0%.

“Georgia’s economy is firing on all cylinders as a result of our balanced approach in protecting both lives and livelihoods during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “While we still have a ways to go, our unemployment rate has now dropped for eleven straight months and is well below the national average. The Savannah Port is setting records, the Peach State continues to land major economic development projects, and we’re getting more and more Georgians back to work and back to normal. Georgia is open for business!”

The total number of jobs in Georgia in March increased by 21,800, reaching a total of 4,486,000, and the total number of employed Georgians was up 564,000 compared to April of 2020.

More economic development news:

