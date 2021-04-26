//Gas prices stay steady for three consecutive weeks

Share with friends











GEORGIA GAS PRICES HOLD STEADY AT $2.70 PER GALLON

ATLANTA, GA., (April 26, 2021) — Georgia gas prices have held steady for three consecutive weeks. The state average is $2.70 per gallon.

It now costs motorists $40.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.60 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia gas price average has seen little to no movement at the pumps,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Continuing market optimism that crude demand may increase more than expected due to increasing vaccine rollouts may help to lift prices this week. If crude prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

INCREASING GAS DEMAND CONTRIBUTES TO SLIGHT NATIONAL AVERAGE INCREASE

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $2.88. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 100,000 barrels to 235 million barrels last week. The increase helped to minimize pump price increases as demand increased from 8.94 million barrels a day to 9.1 million barrels a day. Last week’s demand estimate is one of the highest since March 2020, when social distancing restrictions were established that dramatically reduced gas demand, and is in line with typical spring driving season rates seen pre-pandemic.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last week’s formal trading session, WTI increased by eight cents to settle at $61.43. Crude prices increased despite growing market concern that surging coronavirus infection rates in Asia may derail expectations for crude demand recovery. Additionally, EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventory increased by 600,000 barrels to 493 million barrels last week, contributing to downward pressure on crude prices.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta ($2.69)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($2.77), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.76), and Brunswick ($2.75).

– Savannah ($2.77), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.76), and Brunswick ($2.75). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.62), Albany ($2.63), and Warner Robins ($2.65).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020 Low 2020 High Record High National $2.88 $2.88 $2.87 $2.87 $1.78 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.70 $2.70 $2.70 $2.73 $1.64 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

