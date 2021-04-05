//GA gas prices down slightly

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA., (April 5, 2021) — Georgia gas prices decreased marginally at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.71 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago, 13 cents more than last month, and 94 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $40.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $3.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Georgians may see less expensive gas prices this coming week, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 1 cent to $2.87. Demand is one factor influencing gas prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week that demand was up by 174,000 b/d to 8.6 million barrels a day. That reading is just 222,000 barrels a day short of levels one year ago, when demand started to dip. If demand continues to increase, prices could follow. Gasoline stocks also saw a moderate increase with a build of 200,000 barrels a day. However, refinery utilization hit 82% indicating we could see a larger build in stocks this week, a factor that could help keep pump prices in check.

REGIONAL PRICES

Atlanta ($2.71)

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.78), Savannah ($2.77), and Brunswick ($2.75).

– Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.78), Savannah ($2.77), and Brunswick ($2.75). Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.63), Albany ($2.64), and Gainesville ($2.67).

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2020Low 2020High Record High National $2.87 $2.87 $2.86 $2.74 $1.94 $1.76 (April) $2.59 (January) $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.71 $2.71 $2.72 $2.58 $1.77 $1.61 (May) $2.46 (January) $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

GAS PRICE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app , visit AAA.com , and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.