//Man arrested in Ivey for the murder of David Lawson

Share with friends











Release:

GBI Makes Arrest in Ivey, GA Murder Investigation

MARCH 24, 2021

Ivey, GA (March 24, 2021) – On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the GBI arrested Christopher Dale Tiggs, age 31, of Ivey, and charged him with Murder and Felony Obstruction. Tiggs was booked into the Wilkinson County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation. At approximately 8:00 p.m., the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a 911 call regarding a person was shot on North Lake Shore Drive in Ivey, GA. Deputies responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered David Wesley Lawson, age 28, of Milledgeville, Georgia was deceased and had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Tiggs and Lawson had a confrontation with each other. Tiggs shot Lawson, causing his death.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Wilkinson County District Attorney for prosecution.