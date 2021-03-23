//Georgia reaches 3 Million administered vaccines

Share with friends











Georgia Administers Over 3 Million Vaccines, 1 Million Seniors Vaccinated

Atlanta, GA – Recently, the Georgia Department of Public Health vaccine dashboard reported that over 3 million vaccines have been administered, approximately 82% of the doses allocated to the state. This includes 1 million Georgians over the age of 65, which accounts for 72% of Georgia’s senior population. As of recent, Georgia administered 1 million doses in 19 days.

“Georgia continues to make significant strides in protecting our most vulnerable citizens in the fight against COVID-19, with 72% of our seniors receiving at least one dose,” said Governor Kemp. “This targeted, data-driven approach to prevent hospitalization and death at the hands of the virus, coupled with increases in supply from the federal government, has allowed the state to move quickly in expanding vaccination criteria. With more Georgians now eligible, nine state-operated mass vaccination sites, over 1,300 private providers receiving vaccines, we have put 1 million shots in arms over the last 19 days.

“While Georgia has received increased vaccine allocation, we are 48th out of 50 states in doses delivered per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC. Additionally, as Dr. Toomey and I discussed earlier this week, at least 250,000 doses confirmed as administered through the federal pharmacy program have been counted as shipped to Georgia but have not been reported as administered in our state. We continue to work with the CDC and the Biden administration to address both of these serious issues.”