//Georgia DOT seeking comment on STIP

Release:

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is seeking public comment on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The public comment period will be open to the public through March 31, 2021.



The STIP is Georgia DOT’s four-year plan for transportation and capital improvement. The STIP lists federally-funded projects statewide, except for those located in Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO)- generally areas in Georgia with big cities.



The STIP public involvement process gives all citizens and interested stakeholders the opportunity to provide input on how your tax dollars will be invested for the next four years. However, in keeping with Governor Brian Kemp’s directive to keep state government agencies functioning safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, GDOT is hosting a virtual public involvement platform for input on the STIP which can be viewed at the following website: www.dot.ga.gov/STIPoutreach



This website provides the opportunity to learn about the projects included in the STIP and allows you to offer comments through an online survey. Visitors to the site can view projects using an interactive mapping tool. Citizens wishing to view printed displays of the mapped projects for their GDOT District in person can do so by calling their GDOT district office to schedule a time to stop by during business hours Monday-Friday. District contact information is as follows:



District 1

1475 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Ste 100

Gainesville, GA 30501

(770) 532-5500



District 2

643 Hwy 15 S

Tennille, GA 31089

(478) 552-4600



District 3

115 Transportation Blvd

Thomaston, GA 30286

(706) 646-6900



District 4

710 W. 2nd Street

Tifton, GA 31794

(229) 391-5430



District 5

204 North Highway 301

Jesup, GA 31546

(912) 427-5711



District 6

30 Great Valley Parkway

White, GA 30184

(678) 721-5286



Your involvement in this outreach process helps inform us what you care most about, like commute times, safety, and beyond. Questions and comments regarding the STIP may also be sent to the Georgia DOT Planning Office at STIPCoordinator@dot.ga.gov. We look forward to hearing from you.

