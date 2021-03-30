//GA detention officers arrested for sexual assault of an inmate

Share with friends











Release:

Milledgeville, Georgia- March 29, 2021 – On Friday, March 26, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Christopher Dumas, Jr, age 20, and Mario Ward, age 37, both from Milledgeville, Georgia, for sexual assault against a person who was incarcerated at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Dumas, Jr. and Ward turned themselves in to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI regarding allegations that an inmate, who was incarcerated at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, was sexually assaulted by two Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers. The GBI began conducting an investigation, which subsequently resulted in the arrest of Dumas, Jr and Ward.

The GBI will continue to conduct a thorough investigation and upon completion will turn the completed case file over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.