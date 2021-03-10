//Arrest made in Camilla murder

Share with friends











Release:

Camilla, GA (March 9, 2021) – On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 10:26 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Camilla Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that took place in the 100 block of West Circle in Camilla, Georgia.

Camilla Police were called to the above address in reference to a shooting that took place. Once there, they discovered a female had been shot. A male identified as Marquerius Johnson, 27 years old and known to the victim, was taken into custody immediately after the shooting took place. Agents and Camilla Police later interviewed Johnson who has been charged with murder at this time. Johnson was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. Additional charges are expected to be taken against Johnson later this afternoon. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab to identify and document all injuries sustained by the victim.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.