//One killed in Seminole County fire

Release:

ONE PERSON KILLED IN DONALSONVILLE FIRE

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that one person was killed in a Seminole County fire. The fire occurred at 7753 Spring Creek Drive in Donalsonville around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, February 1.

“The deceased, Lance Clayton, 49, was found inside a bedroom,” said Commissioner King. “We are working with the Seminole County Fire Department, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine the cause of this tragic event.”

This marks the 20th death from a Georgia fire in 2021.