//Search leads to drug arrests in Jackson County

Release:

Commerce, GA (January 15, 2021) – On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Commerce Police Department, and the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) executed a search warrant at 41 Hillcreast Street, Commerce, Jackson County, Georgia. Approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and $8,000 U.S. currency were sized at the residence. The estimated street value of the drugs was over $1,000. The following individuals were arrested at the time of the execution of the search:

Valerie Massey, 52, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of prescription pills with intent to distribute

Carley Massey, 21, charged with possession of methamphetamine

Zackery Massey, 28, charged with possession of methamphetamine

Tiffany Rusgrove, 30, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin

Gary Rainwater, 48, was charged with providing false name and warrants out of Hall County

All the subjects were transported to the Jackson County Jail. This investigation is still currently active and ongoing.

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO @appalachiandtf on Twitter or follow on Facebook @appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.