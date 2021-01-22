//Kemp names appointment to State Board of Pardons and Paroles

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his appointment of Margaret Ellen Heap to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Heap will replace James Mills.

Margaret Ellen Heap is the former District Attorney for Georgia’s Eastern Judicial Circuit. She began her career as a Volunteer Coordinator and Victim Advocate with the Victim-Witness Assistance Program in the Savannah District Attorney’s office. After graduating from law school at Mercer University, Heap went on to serve the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit as an Assistant District Attorney, where she prosecuted felonies in the Superior and Juvenile Court and handled civil condemnation. From 1995 to 2010, Heap worked as an ADA in the Eastern Judicial Circuit, where she would later serve two terms as District Attorney herself. The District Attorney’s Association of Georgia named her the 2019 District Attorney of the Year. Heap was raised in Savannah, Georgia where she attended St. Vincent’s Academy before pursuing her undergraduate education at Georgia Southern University. Heap and her husband have two sons and reside in Chatham County.