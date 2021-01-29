//Kemp encourages seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia Vaccination Efforts Prioritize Seniors

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that 418,584 Georgians who are 65+ have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Seniors who are 65+ are currently included in the expanded 1A criteria and are encouraged to make an appointment to receive their vaccine with a local health provider today.

“Our top priority is getting vaccines in the arms of the most vulnerable Georgians: our seniors,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to our expanded weekly allocation from the federal government, we will continue taking necessary steps to protect elderly Georgians – especially those in our nursing homes – frontline healthcare workers, and first responders. Demand for the vaccine still vastly outweighs supply, so I continue to ask all Georgians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow public health guidance as we get shots in arm as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Additionally, 99.5% of nursing homes have successfully had their first clinic through the Operation Warp Speed partnership with CVS and Walgreens. CVS has completed all nursing homes first clinics and 40% of second clinics, collectively administering 41,306 doses. Walgreens has completed 73 nursing homes first clinics and 32% of second clinics, collectively administering 11,024 total doses.

“The public-private partnership through Operation Warp Speed, CVS, and Walgreens has nearly completed all first clinics in Georgian nursing homes,” Governor Kemp continued. “Staff and residents of our skilled nursing facilities have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19 across the country and here in Georgia. This significant progress is certainly good news.”

CVS and Walgreens have respectively completed 75% and 63% of first clinics in non-nursing home long term care facilities.

To view providers offering vaccinations or other important COVID-19 information, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health website.