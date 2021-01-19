//Georgia doubles the number of vaccinations administered for second week

Share with friends











Release:

Georgia More Than Doubles Reported Vaccinations for Second Straight Week

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that, for the second straight week, Georgia has more than doubled its number of reported COVID-19 vaccinations. From Monday, January 11, to Monday, January 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported an increase from 206,900 to 423,011 vaccines administered.

“While supply for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 remains extremely limited, these numbers show encouraging progress in our efforts to work through backlogs in provider reporting and get Georgians vaccinated quickly and safely,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to the hard work of public health officials and the support of private sector partners like Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, we are making strides to vaccinate our expanded 1a populations. We still have a long way to go, but we will continue working tirelessly to get shots in arms and win the fight against COVID-19.”

To view the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard, click here.

For information on vaccine appointments at these Publix, Kroger, and Ingles, visit the links below:

Additional information on Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.

Additional information on Kroger COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.

Additional information on Ingles COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.