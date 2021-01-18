//GA partners with grocery stores to provide vaccines quicker

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Applauds Georgia Grocery Store Vaccination Partners

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp thanked the growing team of grocery store and supermarket companies operating in Georgia who are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to their customers. Publix, Kroger, and Ingles, have all started providing limited vaccine appointments at select locations at stores in Georgia.

“As we continue to enroll more providers in vaccine distribution and administration, it is vital for the state to work closely with Georgia’s business community – including fantastic grocery store companies like Public, Kroger, and Ingles – to get shots in arms as quickly and safely as possible,” said Governor Kemp. “I greatly appreciate these private sector partners for their willingness to partner with local and state public health officials to ramp up vaccine distribution.”

For more information on vaccine appointments at these stores, visit the links below:

Additional information on Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.

Additional information on Kroger COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.

Additional information on Ingles COVID-19 vaccine appointments is available here.