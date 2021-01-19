//Falcons hire Fontenot from Saints as new GM

Share with friends











The Atlanta Falcons have hired Terry Fontenot, 40, to become their new General Manager according to the AJC.

Fontenot has worked for the New Orleans Saints organization for the past 16 years, including as their vice president/assistant general manager–pro personnel. The move comes after the Saints loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Falcons interviewed five candidates for the position since firing Thomas Dimitroff in October. Fontenot becomes the first black GM for the Falcons that were founded in 1965.

Source: AJC