//Drug Arrests in Banks County

Release:

Commerce, GA (January 15, 2021) – On Wednesday, January 13th, 2021, Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office agents, along with Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at the Howard Johnson Hotel Room 237 located in Commerce, Banks County, Georgia. Information developed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led to the search warrant that was executed at the Howard Johnson Hotel. During the execution of the search warrant, agents and deputies seized 483.5 prescription pills, 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 4 ounces of heroin, 9 ounces of marijuana, and $12,700 of US Currency.

The following individuals were arrested at the time of the execution of the search warrant:

William Turney, 39, of Homer, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Kristina Hubbard, 29, of Bethlehem, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Gary Henson, 38, of Toccoa, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, along with Felony Obstruction of a Police Officer.

Ashley Loudermilk, 34, of Hull, was charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

This investigation is still currently active and ongoing.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, and the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.