//Teen Suspect Claims Facebook Confession Hacked

By Jonathan Frazier

ANDERSON, SC – On June 23, 2019 shots were fired into JaNaiya Scott’s home ending her life at just 11-years-old. Her cousin, also 11, and older sister, 18, would also come away with serious injuries.

According to The State:

“Anderson Police say [the suspects] shot into the Anderson home at least 35 times…” The State

Stephen Braden Powell, 17, was charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Police Chief Jim Stewart stated in a press conference broadcast live on WSPA that Powell is not the only suspect. He said there were two guns used in the shooting, and police are looking for a second suspect.

A Facebook post last Wednesday night on Powell’s Facebook account appeared to confess to the shooting, Fox Carolina reports.

According to the station, the post read:

“Late Saturday night, on June 23, 2019. I killed a little girl (Ja’naiya Scott) because (someone) thought it was okay to rob me for what I had and I wanted to take what (that person) had. The reason I am saying this now is because I feel so guilty and can’t go on like this. LLJ (purple heart emoji). Prayers to her family. I am so sorry.” Stephen Powell’s Facebook Page

Moments later, the post was deleted, and a post claiming on Stephen’s part that he’d been hacked stating: