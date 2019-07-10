//Teen Suspect Claims Facebook Confession Hacked

By Jonathan Frazier
ANDERSON, SC – On June 23, 2019 shots were fired into JaNaiya Scott’s home ending her life at just 11-years-old. Her cousin, also 11, and older sister, 18, would also come away with serious injuries.
According to The State:
“Anderson Police say [the suspects] shot into the Anderson home at least 35 times…”The State
Stephen Braden Powell, 17, was charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder.
Police Chief Jim Stewart stated in a press conference broadcast live on WSPA that Powell is not the only suspect. He said there were two guns used in the shooting, and police are looking for a second suspect.
A Facebook post last Wednesday night on Powell’s Facebook account appeared to confess to the shooting, Fox Carolina reports.
According to the station, the post read:
“Late Saturday night, on June 23, 2019. I killed a little girl (Ja’naiya Scott) because (someone) thought it was okay to rob me for what I had and I wanted to take what (that person) had. The reason I am saying this now is because I feel so guilty and can’t go on like this. LLJ (purple heart emoji). Prayers to her family. I am so sorry.”Stephen Powell’s Facebook Page
Moments later, the post was deleted, and a post claiming on Stephen’s part that he’d been hacked stating:
“Who ever playing on my page stop playing on my life I did not post that and I have nothing to do with any of that someone hacked my page…”Stephen Powell’s Facebook Page