//Rotary Club scholarship equips Wiregrass students for success

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Rotary Club awarded a scholarship to help Wiregrass students purchase essential tools for their careers.

VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Rotary Club presented a $1,000 matching-grant scholarship to students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College during a campus visit and luncheon on Feb. 25, reinforcing the club’s commitment to workforce development and student success in South Georgia.

“The Valdosta Rotary Club was honored to present the $1,000 matching-grant scholarship to help students purchase the tools and equipment needed for successful program completion and career readiness,” said Thressea H. Boyd, President of the Valdosta Rotary Club. “This donation is made possible through a matching grant sponsored by Rotary District 6920, along with matching funds from the Valdosta Rotary Club. The grant reflects our shared commitment to investing in education and empowering local students to pursue meaningful, in-demand careers.”

During the visit, Rotary members toured academic programs and learned more about the college’s ongoing efforts to meet regional workforce needs. Guests also enjoyed a luncheon prepared and served by Dual Enrollment culinary students from Valdosta High School, showcasing the practical, career-focused training offered through Wiregrass Tech.

The scholarship presentation highlights the strong collaboration between community partners and the college to ensure students are prepared not only with education, but also with the tools needed to thrive in their chosen careers.

“We are deeply grateful for the Valdosta Rotary Club’s investment in our students,” said DeAnnia Clements, President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “This scholarship helps remove financial barriers and ensures our students have the essential tools they need to complete their programs, enter the workforce with confidence, and contribute to the economic growth of our region.”

To help students succeed and advance our mission of workforce development, consider giving through the Wiregrass Foundation. For more information, contact Will Bostelman, Executive Director of Fundraising, at will.bostelman@wiregrass.edu or dial 229.333.2124