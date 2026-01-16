//Wiregrass Tech Launches New Video Podcast

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Tech will launch The WireCast, a look at the people, ideas, and experiences shaping the college and South Georgia.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wiregrass Tech is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new video podcast, The WireCast, premiering Tuesday, February 4th at noon. The WireCast gives viewers an up-close, personal look at the people, ideas, and experiences shaping the college and South Georgia.

The first episode is hosted by Michael Williams, Wiregrass Executive Vice President, and features President DeAnnia Clements, who shares her leadership journey, personal hobbies, and vision for the future of Wiregrass. “The sky’s the limit with The WireCast,” says Williams. “We’ll be sitting down to share personal stories, challenges, and triumphs with students, faculty, staff, donors, and community partners. It’s more than a sit-down interview—it’s a chance to peek behind the scenes and hear the human stories that make our college and community thrive.”

“I had an amazing experience filming the first episode of The WireCast,” says President Clements. “We laughed, shared stories, and talked about our history and goals for Wiregrass. I can’t wait for viewers to tune in, have fun with us, and maybe even be inspired to share their own stories.”

The WireCast will air on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays of each month, a series known as WireCast Wednesdays. It is filmed through a partnership between the Wiregrass Marketing Team and the Economic Development Team in Wiregrass Tech’s brand-new Economic Development Production Studio on the Valdosta campus, which features a podcast set, a photography studio, a music recording booth, and a full suite of video recording and editing equipment—perfect for bringing each episode of The WireCast to life.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring the community closer to Wiregrass through The WireCast,” said Jessica Thornhill, Executive Director of Marketing & Community Outreach. “The WireCast celebrates connections and the people who make our college and region thrive. We’re excited for viewers to watch, be inspired, and participate in future episodes—whether by sharing their stories, asking questions, or pitching episode ideas.”

With its tagline, “Community. Collaboration. Conversation.”, the show aims to celebrate the voices, ideas, and stories that bring our communities together and inspire action.

Wiregrass encourages students, faculty, alumni, and community members to share their stories and be part of future episodes. Tune in to the first episode, get inspired, and help bring the next stories to life at www.wiregrass.edu/wirecast or contact publicrelations@wiregrass.edu.