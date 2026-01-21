//First Commerce, SGMC raise thousands with #FlamingoChallenge

Share with friends

Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 — First Commerce Credit Union, in partnership with the SGMC Health Foundation, raised $20,876 through the 2025 #FlamingoChallenge, continuing the fundraiser’s legacy of providing crucial support for local breast cancer patients.

The #FlamingoChallenge is an annual fundraiser held each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month that maximizes its impact by ensuring that every dollar raised stays in the community.

“The Flamingo Challenge is about more than fundraising. It’s about people,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “Seeing patients receiving support that eases the burden of treatment reminds us why this effort matters so deeply to our team and our community.”

The campaign has raised $75,876 for the Pearlman Cancer Center at SGMC Health since its launch. Funds from the #FlamingoChallenge help cover essential medical and non-medical costs, from life-saving imaging for uninsured patients to expenses for those receiving treatment.

Thanks to the generosity of both individuals and businesses in the local community, this year’s #FlamingoChallenge fundraiser was an amazing success.

“The Flamingo Challenge turns generosity into real help, providing life‑saving imaging, travel support, and hope on hard days for those battling breast cancer,” shared Hilary Willis, Executive Director of the SGMC Health Foundation. “Thank you to the businesses, volunteers, and families whose creativity showcases South Georgia’s compassion.”

Chaparral Boats, Inc. — one of South Georgia’s largest employers — was again a major contributor to the #FlamingoChallenge, reaching a new record of $12,340 through its popular Boston Butt sale during this year’s campaign.

“Chaparral and Robalo Boats, Coyote Trailers and BH Electronics are proud to partner with First Commerce to raise funds to support a very worthy cause that directly aids breast cancer patients in our local community,” said Chaparral Boats’ Senior Vice President Ann Baldree and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Smith in a joint statement.

First Commerce members, team members and board members also contributed thousands of dollars to the fundraising effort through silent auctions, donations, and other initiatives.

This year’s #FlamingoChallenge came with a fun and interactive twist: the debut of the bold and stylish Franny the Flamingo! Franny, the new mascot of the #FlamingoChallenge, brings fresh energy and a bold “survivor” spirit to the fundraising campaign.

First Commerce launched the #FlamingoChallenge six years ago, and since then, the fundraiser has raised more than $640,000 to support patients and programs at hospitals across North Florida and South Georgia.

To learn more about the #FlamingoChallenge, its history and how the fundraiser directly benefits breast cancer patients, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo.