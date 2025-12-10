//Wiregrass Medical Laboratory Tech Program holds first pinning ceremony

Share with friends

Photo left to right: Medical Laboratory Technology graduates Fanshon Horne, Quamecia Smith, Robyn Brown, Jaliyah Jones, Emma Harris, and Shainice Bridges. Not pictured: Jennifer Lewis

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Medical Laboratory Tech Program holds the first pinning ceremony.

The Medical Laboratory Technology program at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted its first pinning ceremony. The Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program began in Fall Semester 2024, and now the inaugural cohort is ready to graduate. This Associate of Science degree program prepares students to perform medical laboratory procedures under the supervision of a qualified pathologist and/or medical laboratory scientist.

Wiregrass Medical Laboratory Technology Program Director Leslie Cooper shared this about the first cohort: “I am very honored to present this first graduating class of Medical Laboratory Technicians from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. These students have worked hard and set high standards for future cohorts. Now, they are stepping into vital roles in our area hospitals, and several are continuing their education. Their dedication and commitment to high-quality patient care are a true reflection of Wiregrass, and I am proud to welcome them into the field.”

During the ceremony, family and friends gathered to watch the students recite the pledge to the profession—pledging to place patients’ welfare above their own needs and desires, among other commitments. The program’s first MLT Ambassador Award was presented to Fanshon Horne. This award recognizes a Medical Laboratory Technician graduate who exemplifies exceptional professionalism, leadership, and dedication to the medical laboratory field.

The program requires students to complete a clinical experience in which they must meet all clinical requirements defined by their clinical sites. The college is appreciative of these partner facilities, where classroom instruction connects with real-world practice. The graduates and their clinical sites are as follows:

Shainice Bridges — Southwell

Robyn Brown — SGMC Health Main Campus; SGMC Smith Northview

Emma Harris — Madison County Memorial Hospital (Madison, Florida)

Fanshon Horne — SGMC Health Main Campus; SGMC Lanier Campus

Jaliyah Jones — SGMC Health Main Campus; Madison County Hospital

Jennifer Lewis — Southwell

Quamecia Smith — SGMC Smith Northview; SGMC Berrien Campus; Southwell

Jacqueline Willis — SGMC Main Campus; SGMC Berrien Campus

The students will graduate on Thursday, December 11, at the college’s Fall Graduation Ceremony. Those interested in beginning the program may start by taking core classes in the Spring Semester. Classes begin January 12, 2026. To learn more about available programs or online learning options, visit www.wiregrass.edu.