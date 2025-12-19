//Wiregrass earns Cognia accreditation

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass is proud to announce that the college’s academy has been approved to award high school diplomas through its Cognia-accredited Career Plus High School Diploma (HSD) program. Pictured l-r: Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management/Associate Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness Dr. David VanLandingham, Vice President for Academic Affairs Thomas Wesley, President DeAnnia Clements, Dean of Adult Education Services Kelly Peacock, and Career Plus Coordinator Kirsten Thompson

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has been approved to award high school diplomas through the Cognia accreditation.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce that the college’s academy has been approved to award high school diplomas through its Cognia-accredited Career Plus High School Diploma (HSD) program. This approval follows a rigorous review by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.

Cognia recognizes schools across the globe that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. To earn Cognia accreditation, a school must submit to internal and external review. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the school meets Cognia Performance Standards and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. Schools in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a six-year term.

This milestone aligns with the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) Completion to Career initiative, which reimagines high school credentialing by offering adult learners an alternative to the traditional GED. The Career Plus program empowers Georgia residents aged 18 and older to earn an accredited high school diploma on their own timeline while gaining valuable career training in high-demand fields.

“Accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Wiregrass Tech’s a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments. We commend Wiregrass Tech for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”

Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.