//Lowndes invites community to celebrate Bicentennial Birthday Bash

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners invite the community to celebrate 200 Years with a Bicentennial Birthday Bash.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners invites the community to celebrate a historic milestone, 200 years of history, community, and progress. The official birthday of Lowndes County is Tuesday, December 23, 2025, and the county will commemorate the occasion with a special Bicentennial Birthday Bash on the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn.

Event Details:

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn, 100 East Central Ave., Downtown Valdosta

The afternoon celebration will include:

Cake, hot chocolate, and popcorn (avaiable while supplies last)

A special presentation from the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and County leadership

Live music to mark the occasion

A visit from Santa Claus from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

This free, family-friendly event is open to all residents and visitors. Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends as we honor our rich past and look toward an exciting future together.

As part of the Bicentennial celebration, community members are also encouraged to visit two special historical exhibits that highlight the people, events, and industries that helped shape Lowndes County over the past two centuries:

Bicentennial Timeline Exhibit

Lowndes County Historical Society & Museum

305 W. Central Ave.

Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:00 AM–4:00 PM, or by appointment

Phone: (229) 247-4780

Business & Industry Timeline Exhibit

VSU Special Collections & Archives, Odum Library

Hours:

• Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

• Wednesday: 8:30 AM–7:00 PM

• Friday: 8:30 AM–3:00 PM

(Hours are based on staff availability; additional times may be available by appointment.)

Phone: (229) 333-7150

Note: VSU’s campus will be closed beginning December 17 for intersession.

“Celebrating 200 years is an extraordinary milestone for Lowndes County. Our bicentennial is not only a reflection of where we’ve come from, but a celebration of the people, partnerships, and progress that have shaped our community over two centuries. We are honored to share this moment with our citizens and look forward to the continued growth and success of Lowndes County for generations to come,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.

Join us as we make history at Lowndes County’s 200th Birthday Celebration. For more information, visit www.lowndescounty.com.