//Valdosta to celebrate new downtown business development

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta to celebrate new downtown development days before Small Business Saturday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta invites all media outlets to join Valdosta Main Street for an exciting update on downtown development, highlighting the momentum the historic downtown is experiencing just days before Small Business Saturday.

On Thursday, November 20 at 11:00 a.m., city leadership and Main Street officials will gather downtown to formally announce the arrival of some new small businesses that are enhancing the vibrancy of our city center.

During the event, officials will also share preliminary news and tease a major investment planned for Downtown Valdosta in 2026. This gathering celebrates current growth and looks forward to a promising future, further strengthening our commitment to local commerce, especially as we prepare for Small Business Saturday.

We encourage media to be present for the details, visuals, and on-camera interviews. Representatives from the City of Valdosta and Main Street will be available immediately following the announcements for additional comments, photos, and video opportunities.

WHEN: Thursday, November 20, 2025 – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 124 N. Ashley Street, Valdosta