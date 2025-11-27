//Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell announces retirement

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the retirement of Valdosta Fire Department’s Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Release:

The City of Valdosta announces the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, who will conclude a distinguished 30-year career with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) on November 30, 2025. Chief Boutwell has served the department with professionalism and dedication, and the City extends its appreciation for his years of service to the community.

As the VFD enters this transition, the department remains well positioned for continued momentum, growth, and excellence. Under the leadership of Deputy Fire Chief Marcus Haynes, who will assume the role of Acting Fire Chief effective December 1, 2025, the VFD will maintain seamless operations while continuing to advance key initiatives already underway. Deputy Chief Haynes brings decades of firefighting and administrative experience, strong relationships within the department, and a proven commitment to both firefighter development and community engagement.

The Valdosta Fire Department has achieved significant milestones in recent years that reflect the strength, dedication, and innovation of its entire team. These accomplishments demonstrate not only the department’s current success, but its readiness to move confidently into the future.

Highlights include:

Maintaining ISO Class 1 status, placing the department among the top-performing fire agencies in the nation.

Expanding firefighter training and professional development, ensuring readiness, safety, and career growth at every rank.

Strengthening partnerships with SGMC Health EMS by obtaining a Medical First Respond license, enhancing coordinated emergency response and integrated community care.

Launching innovative community-centered programs, including the HEART initiative, the Girls Fire Camp, Fall Prevention outreach and education, and other efforts that broaden engagement and build meaningful connections with residents.

Moving forward with long-term infrastructure improvements, including the future Multipurpose Public Safety Facility, which will expand service coverage and improve response capabilities for a growing city.

To ensure the continued success of the department, the City of Valdosta has engaged The Mercer Group, a nationally recognized public sector executive search firm, to lead the search for the next Fire Chief. This process will include a thorough review of qualifications, input from key stakeholders, and a competitive evaluation to identify a leader who will advance the department’s mission and support its ongoing growth.

Mayor Scott James Matheson shared his gratitude and admiration for Chief Boutwell’s service, saying, “Valdosta has been truly blessed with a fire department led by one of the finest. Chief Boutwell took this department to new heights, strengthening not only operations but the spirit of service that defines the VFD. As we move into this next chapter of leadership, our commitment to providing the highest level of public safety remains unwavering. Our firefighters are prepared, focused, and positioned for continued success. I will miss Chief Boutwell terribly, not just for his leadership, but for the genuine heart he brought to this community every single day.”

Interim City Manager Al Crace added, “With the talent and professionalism within this department, the City feels confident in the path ahead. Deputy Chief Haynes will provide steady leadership during this transition, and the search process will ensure we select the best candidate to build on the VFD’s strong foundation.”

As the department transitions to its next chapter, the City remains proud of the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department and the exceptional service they provide to the community every day.