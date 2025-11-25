//Valdosta announces major mixed-use project, new business openings

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street announces a major mixed-use project and new business openings highlighting downtown growth.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street announced a series of major economic developments that signal a new era of growth and momentum for the historic downtown district, culminating in the unveiling of a significant mixed-use project.

The announcement, made just days before Small Business Saturday on November 29, 2025, includes a new multi-million-dollar development featuring ground-floor retail and more than 50 apartment units, alongside the immediate opening of two highly anticipated new businesses.

The centerpiece of the revitalization effort is a new mixed-use building being developed by Daniel Bayman. The project will dramatically increase downtown residential density and retail opportunities, addressing a critical need for housing in the city center.

“This is the kind of transformative investment we’ve been working toward,” said Patrick Pearson, Valdosta Main Street Director. “The scale of the mixed-use project, coupled with the immediate vibrancy brought by businesses like Oak and Olive and Three Crazy Bakers, provides the perfect energy boost right before Small Business Saturday. It shows investors believe in our downtown vision.”

New Businesses Bring Immediate Vibrancy

Adding to the momentum, developer Daniel Bayman has also recently successfully launched Oak and Olive, an elevated bourbon and martini bar in Downtown Valdosta. The establishment offers refined cocktails, premium bourbons, and a menu of great food, providing a new high-end dining and nightlife option for residents and visitors.

The culinary scene will be further boosted by Three Crazy Bakers of Moultrie, which has chosen Historic Downtown Valdosta for its second location. In addition, Valdosta Main Street reports that three additional restaurants (to be named later) are expected to open in 2026, including a project in the former Steel Magnolias location.

“Valdosta’s downtown has incredible potential, and I want to be a leader in realizing that vision,” said Daniel Bayman, Developer. “Oak and Olive is already providing a high-end experience, and the mixed-use development will bring critical residential density needed to support every retailer on Main Street. We are committed to creating a true live, work, and play environment here.”

Further accelerating the district’s evolution, Jamie Phelps and his partners in Downtown Equipment Rentals LLC are moving forward with the renovation of the historic property at 119 West Central Avenue. This project will transform the building to include short-term rental units, offering convenient accommodations for downtown visitors, alongside a versatile ground-floor storefront suitable for future retail or office space.

City Leadership Emphasizes Community Impact and Opportunity

Local officials celebrated the developments as a confirmation of Valdosta’s economic trajectory and a benefit to the entire community.

“The City Council and I are thrilled to welcome this significant development,” said Mayor Scott Matheson. “This commitment, including over 50 new residential units, addresses a crucial need and confirms that Valdosta is a premier destination for living, dining, and shopping. This is a massive win for our tax base and our residents, setting us up for success in 2026 and beyond.”

For Margaret Brown, owner of Three Crazy Bakers, the decision to expand was based on the community’s enthusiastic support for local commerce.

“We’ve had such a loyal following in Moultrie, and choosing Downtown Valdosta for our second shop was an easy decision,” said Margaret Brown. “The historic atmosphere and the energy around the revitalization are infectious. We can’t wait to share our fresh-baked goods and connect with the Valdosta community.”

Community Encouraged to Shop Local

With these exciting new developments underway, Valdosta Main Street strongly encourages all residents to recognize the critical role our small businesses play in the fabric of our community. As the holiday season begins, we urge shoppers to kick off their Christmas spending by celebrating Small Business Saturday this weekend. By choosing to shop and dine at our local, historic downtown businesses, the community directly supports our neighbors, strengthens the local economy, and ensures our downtown continues to thrive.

For entrepreneurs looking to join this exciting growth, several historic buildings remain available for lease and purchase in the downtown area. Whether you are looking for a first location or a second location for any type of business, the Valdosta Main Street team is eager to help navigate the process, connect you with resources, and find the perfect spot for your new endeavor.