//SGBC hosts 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo at Rainwater Center

Photo: The 2025 SGBC Summit featured a powerful lineup of experts delivering high-value content. Pictured are speakers and leadership (L to R): Stephanie Bullard Etiquette & Grace Academy, SGBC President H. DeWayne Johnson, Jalen Uboh (Uboh Companies), Nazarene Dorsey-Bell (BCA Culture), and Stephanie Johnson, The Downtown Business Collective, whose presentations focused on AI adoption, effective networking, and scaling business with government contracting.

VALDOSTA – SGBC recently hosted a dynamic 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Exhibitors engage with attendees on the high-traffic expo floor at the Rainwater Conference Center. The Summit provided a critical platform for business owners to demonstrate products and secure new clients, reinforcing the theme that direct interaction drives sales.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) elevated the business landscape with a dynamic weekend of innovation, connection, and empowerment. The SGBC once again proved itself to be a driving force for economic development in the region. The recent 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo transformed the Rainwater Conference Center into a vibrant hub of commerce, education, and celebration, drawing in entrepreneurs, community leaders, and consumers from across the state of Georgia and from parts of Florida.

Timothy Brown, Founder & CEO of Brave’s 8’s, proudly holds his winning prize package. The Summit raffled off several high-value door prizes, including consulting services and tech products, reinforcing the SGBC’s mission to provide resources for entrepreneurs.

Under the theme “Pride & Prosperity,” the multi-day event moved beyond the traditional expo format to deliver a high-impact summit focused on the future of business. From actionable insights on AI adoption to critical connections for government contracting, the weekend provided a blueprint for scaling and success.

“If you missed this expo this year, you definitely need to be here next year,” said Lester Cromer, owner of Downtown on Main Cigar Lounge in Tifton, GA. “The impact on your business will be unlike anything else.”

Cromer’s sentiment was echoed by attendees who traveled from as far as Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta to participate. Tiana, a Human Resources consultant from Orlando, noted, “I had a great time… chatting with people that are in my field. If you didn’t come this year, make sure you check out next year.”

This regional draw underscores the SGBC’s growing influence as a connector for the entire South Georgia business ecosystem.

The Summit’s main stage featured a powerhouse lineup of speakers who delivered “masterclass-level” content:

Jalen Uboh (Uboh Companies): The keynote speaker electrified the room with strategies for multi-million dollar scaling, drawing on his experience generating over $50 million for clients. "This was an amazing experience," Uboh said. "I got to meet so many hard-working Black businesses that are doing great work in the community."

David DiSalvo (Visit Valdosta): Highlighted the $450 million economic impact of local tourism, calling it a key driver for business opportunities. "If you're not growing, you're dying," DiSalvo noted, emphasizing the need for continued expansion.

Lori Hennesy (Explore Georgia): Shared vital resources from the state level, helping businesses tap into Georgia's booming tourism industry.

Nazarene Dorsey-Bell (BCA Culture): Provided cutting-edge strategies on AI adoption and financial mastery, equipping owners with the tools to modernize and profit.

Stephanie Johnson (The Downtown Business Collective): Gave a local perspective on Activating an AI Business Strategy for economic development.

Stephanie Bullard (Etiquette & Grace Academy): Conducted an interactive session on Professional Etiquette for high-stakes networking.

The event’s success was bolstered by strong corporate partnerships, led by Presenting Sponsor Langdale Hyundai.

“It was a pleasure to be here and be part of the growth to the community,” said representatives from Langdale Hyundai, who showcased their latest vehicles at the event entrance.

ACE South Georgia, the event’s Platinum Sponsor, was also on hand to connect entrepreneurs with capital for their businesses.

“This is an awesome opportunity to get connected to our local business leadership,” said Ashley Rhys, owner of Positive Mindset Counseling Services. “To just show up and show Valdosta, show South Georgia what we have to offer.”

The Summit was just one part of a comprehensive weekend that included:

Chamber Night Networking Mixer: A high-energy kickoff on Thursday featuring DJ Freeze.

Wellness Sound Bath: A Friday evening session focused on entrepreneurial mental health.

Business Brunch: A Sunday closing event at Big Nick’s Juke Joint, fostering deeper relationships over a meal.

The 2025 Summit & Expo demonstrated that the SGBC is more than a chamber; it is a movement. By providing a platform for networking, education, and advocacy, the organization is actively closing the wealth gap and fostering a spirit of collective success.

“It made my heart full to know that there were all these businesses out here,” said local attendee Drew Parker. “I learned a lot, and I can’t wait for next year.”

The momentum from the Summit is just beginning. Business owners who want to be part of this dynamic growth engine are encouraged to join the Southern Georgia Black Chambers today. Membership offers year-round access to these high-level resources, networking events, and advocacy.

Don’t wait for next year’s expo to start growing your business. Become a member at: www.sgablackchambers.org