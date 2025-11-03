//SGBC Business Summit announces weekend lineup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Southern Georgia Black Chambers announces the full weekend lineup for the 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo.

Release:

SGBC’s 2025 Summit & Expo, Presented by Langdale Hyundai, Offers Free Public Access to Experts on AI, Government Contracts, and Business Scaling; and Announces New Perks for Attendees.

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC) announced its full weekend lineup for the 2025 Small Business Summit & Expo, a premier regional event that is already attracting registered attendees from as far as Atlanta, Tifton, and Albany.

The event, themed Pride & Prosperity and presented by Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia, will take place from November 6-9, 2025, headquartered at the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta.

The main Summit & Expo on Saturday, November 8th (11:30 AM – 3:30 PM) is free and open to the public. Keeping the energy high throughout the day will be DJ AP from Star 105.3 FM of Black Crow Media, serving as the official event DJ. All attendees who register online are automatically entered to win valuable door prizes, including professional business consultations.

“This is not just a local expo; it is a regional economic engine,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President/CEO of the SGBC. “The fact that we have attendees traveling from Atlanta and Albany proves that South Georgia is a critical hub for business innovation. Having partners like Langdale Hyundai, our speaker line-up, and talent like DJ ‘AP’ on board elevates this entire experience. Our mission is to connect our entrepreneurs with the high-level resources they need to scale, and this Summit is the platform to make that happen.”

The Full Summit Weekend Experience

The SGBC has designed a multi-day experience to maximize networking and learning:

Thursday, Nov. 6 (6:00 PM): The Chamber Night Networking Mixer kicks off the weekend on the Rainwater Veranda, featuring DJ Freeze. This event is complimentary for SGBC members and registered exhibitors.

The kicks off the weekend on the Rainwater Veranda, featuring DJ Freeze. This event is complimentary for SGBC members and registered exhibitors. Friday, Nov. 7 (6:00 PM): A Sound Bath Experience for entrepreneurial wellness, led by Ashley Rhys, MS, LMFT, EMDR-C. This session is designed to help attendees recharge and refocus before the main event.

A for entrepreneurial wellness, led by Ashley Rhys, MS, LMFT, EMDR-C. This session is designed to help attendees recharge and refocus before the main event. Saturday, Nov. 8 (11:30 AM): The main Summit & Expo . Free to the public, this event features a dynamic line-up of speakers, a live DJ, food trucks, and a hall of exhibitors, including non-profits, start-up entrepreneurs, and regional businesses.

The main . Free to the public, this event features a dynamic line-up of speakers, a live DJ, food trucks, and a hall of exhibitors, including non-profits, start-up entrepreneurs, and regional businesses. Sunday, Nov. 9 (11:30 AM): A Business Brunch Meet-up at Big Nick’s Juke Joint. Big Nick’s Juke Joint has partnered to provide an incredible 30% off brunch for all attendees who show their official online Summit registration.

The Summit’s speaker lineup provides direct access to experts on today’s most critical business topics:

Jalen Uboh (Uboh Companies): The Blueprint to Multi-Million Dollar Scaling

(Uboh Companies): The Blueprint to Multi-Million Dollar Scaling Nazarene Dorsey-Bell (BCA Culture): Using AI to Scale and Profit

(BCA Culture): Using AI to Scale and Profit Marvin Terrell (Terrell Advisory Group): Financial Mastery & Understanding

(Terrell Advisory Group): Financial Mastery & Understanding Stephanie Johnson (The Downtown Business Collective): Activating an AI Business Strategy

(The Downtown Business Collective): Activating an AI Business Strategy Stephanie Bullard (Etiquette & Grace Academy): The Professional Etiquette Edge

(Etiquette & Grace Academy): The Professional Etiquette Edge David DiSalvo (Rainwater Conference Center): Tourism’s Economic Impact for South Georgia

The event, presided over by SGBC President/CEO DeWayne Johnson, will feature two vibrant food trucks at the entrance welcoming vendors, The Royal Taste and Granddaddy Bishop’s.

The Summit’s success is made possible by its dedicated community partners. The SGBC extends its deepest gratitude to:

Presenting Sponsor: Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia

Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia Platinum Sponsor: ACE South Georgia

ACE South Georgia Gold Sponsor: Georgia Black Doula Network

Georgia Black Doula Network Bronze Sponsors: JUBOH Companies, Mama’s Creations & More, Hope Brown -Lavish Realty Corporation, Bright Start Preschool, Dora Harding – RE/MAX Town & Country, and Jackson Janitorial & Business Services

JUBOH Companies, Mama’s Creations & More, Hope Brown -Lavish Realty Corporation, Bright Start Preschool, Dora Harding – RE/MAX Town & Country, and Jackson Janitorial & Business Services Media Partner: Black Crow Media (Star 105.3 FM)

Public attendance is free, but online registration is required to be eligible for door prizes and the 30% off brunch promotion. Public registration will be available on site during the expo.

Limited exhibitor tables and food truck spots are still available through November 2, 2025 for businesses seeking to connect with a regional audience.

To register for free attendance, secure an exhibitor booth, or view sponsorship opportunities, visit: www.sgablackchambers.org/expo