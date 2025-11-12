//PJ’s Coffee is bringing Bourbon Street to Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The New Orleans-born brand PJ’s Coffee has plans to expand operations with a shop in Valdosta in 2026.

PJ’s Coffee, the beloved New Orleans-born brand known for its distinctive Southern charm and signature drinks like the Café Au Lait brewed with chicory and fresh, made-to-order beignets, as it prepares to expand into Valdosta.

Local entrepreneurs Annette Jacob and Jarod Johnson are set to bring the brand’s unique blend of community connection and premium NOLA-inspired coffee to the area, with plans to open Valdosta’s first PJ’s Coffee in 2026. The shop will offer a warm, welcoming space for locals to gather and enjoy a true taste of New Orleans right in South Georgia.