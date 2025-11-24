//Lowndes proclaims Shop Local Lowndes County Small Business Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County issues a proclamation for Shop Local Lowndes County Small Business Week encouraging residents to shop local.

Release:

On Friday morning, Commissioner Michael Smith, on behalf of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, presented a proclamation to Southern Occasions Florist in Lake Park, Georgia, in recognition of the vital contributions local small businesses make to the community and economy.

The proclamation, issued by Chairman Bill Slaughter, designates November 22-29, 2025, as Shop Local Lowndes County Small Business Week and highlights the essential role small businesses play in shaping a strong and vibrant local economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 36.2 million small businesses nationwide, representing 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses and responsible for 61 percent of new job creation in recent years. Nearly half of American’s private sector workforce is employed by small businesses.

The proclamation also emphasizes the value of keeping spending local. For every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, 68 cents stay within the community. In addition, each dollar generates an extra 48 cents in local business activity through employee and business-to-business spending.

Lowndes County encourages residents to support local merchants throughout the week leading up to Small Business Saturday and throughout the year. Every purchase from a small, locally owned business helps sustain local jobs, strengthen the community, and boost the region’s economic vitality.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Lowndes County,” said Chairman Slaughter. “We are proud to recognize the entrepreneurs, shop owners, and family-run establishments who continue to make tremendous contributions to our community and drive our local economy forward.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday, visit www.sba.gov.