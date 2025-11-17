//Amazon to expand with new Valdosta delivery station facility

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Amazon is expected to expand with a new Valdosta delivery station facility creating more than 100 jobs and driver opportunities.

As part of its continued investment in Georgia, Amazon announced that its new last-mile delivery facility in Valdosta is now fully operational and serving customers throughout the region. This facility will help improve delivery speeds for customers, boost local economic growth, and create more than 100 jobs and driver opportunities. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 31,000 full-and part-time jobs and invested over $23.8 billion in Georgia.

“We’re excited to join the Valdosta community with our new last-mile delivery station,” said Deborah Massie, Amazon’s Manager of Economic Development for Georgia. “Georgia continues to be a great place for Amazon to invest and grow, and this facility helps us better serve customers while creating quality jobs with competitive wages starting at $19 per hour. Our partnership with the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County throughout this project has been invaluable, and we’re very thankful for their support.”

The new, more than 63,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 1805 Bimbo Qsr Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31601. Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s fulfillment process by enabling fast, everyday delivery directly to customers’ doorsteps. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers. Employees then sort them by delivery route and dispatch them to customers via our delivery service partners.

“We are excited to welcome Amazon to the City of Valdosta,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “This announcement represents continued growth and opportunity for our community. We take pride in fostering a business climate where companies can thrive, employees can succeed, and families can prosper.”

“Valdosta is proud to welcome Amazon to our Westside Business Park,” said Niki Ogletree, President and CEO of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “This project brings new jobs, new investment, and new opportunities to our community. The Amazon facility will offer quality jobs with competitive pay and benefits, strengthening our local workforce and economy.”

Amazon ensures competitive pay for positions within its customer fulfillment and transportation networks in the US. Full-time employees have access to comprehensive benefits starting on day one, including full health, vision and dental, 401(k) with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave. In addition, full-time hourly employees have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice, in which Amazon will pre-pay tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.

To learn more about working at an Amazon facility, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

To see the journey of an Amazon package, click here. For b-roll and images of Amazon fulfillment and delivery operations, click here to visit our press center.

About Amazon

