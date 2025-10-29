//VSU invites community to law enforcement ethics discussion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites the community to a law enforcement ethics discussion at Pound Hall Auditorium.

Valdosta State University presents a law enforcement ethics panel discussion at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in Pound Hall Auditorium.

VSU Chief of Police Chris Hughes, City of Valdosta Chief of Police Leslie Manahan, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Joe Dukes, and VSU Criminal Justice Professors Dr. Fred Knowles and Dr. Shani Wilfred invite the university and Valdosta-Lowndes County communities to join them for a thought-provoking exploration of the ethical challenges and responsibilities faced by law enforcement today.

Topics include ethical standards in hiring, training, and daily conduct; the impact of social media and technology on policing; balancing transparency with confidentiality, especially in juvenile cases; on-duty vs off-duty behavior and accountability; ethical dilemmas involving artificial intelligence, background checks, and pursuit protocols; campus policing and community engagement; and more.

The law enforcement ethics panel discussion is part of VSU’s recognition of Ethics Awareness Week, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 3, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 9.

VSU is committed to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct. This contributes to the university’s success in creating career-ready graduates and aligning its programs with student and employer demand, building its on-campus student community, maximizing its growth through targeted recruitment strategies across the nation and around the world, and making the investments needed to secure the university’s long-term future.

Accomplishing these goals demands integrity, accountability, respect, good judgment, and dedication to public service from all members of the VSU community.

Ethics Awareness Week is an annual opportunity to remind VSU faculty, staff, and students of their commitment to an ethical culture and their shared ethical values and expectations.

Pound Hall is located on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus, at the intersection of Patterson Street and Pendleton Drive.

Visit https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/audit/ethics-week/activities.php for a complete list of Ethics Week activities.