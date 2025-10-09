//Mellow Mushroom celebrates Halloween with Twisted Fang cocktail

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Mellow Mushroom is celebrating spooky season with the return of a favorite Halloween-inspired drink.

Release:

Spooky season is here, and Mellow Mushroom is celebrating with a favorite Halloween-inspired drink! Available at participating Mellow Mushroom locations now through November 10, the Twisted Fang cocktail features a haunting mix of Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, DeKuyper Triple Sec & house-made fresh sour, all topped with Monin Strawberry Purée, garnished with a lemon twist & decorated with an on-the-nose vampire fang stir stick. This eerily delicious play on a classic Lemon Drop is sure to make a scream!

Mellow Mushroom – Mellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered an enthusiastic following over the years.

Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers. Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flair baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high-quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…

For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com.