//Lowndes invites public to Love Your River community clean up

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County invites the public to join in on the Love Your River community clean up in multiple location throughout the area.

Lowndes County, along with the Cities of Valdosta and Hahira, is partnering to host a joint river cleanup at multiple locations throughout the area. Cleanup sites include the Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, Naylor Boat Ramp, two sites in Valdosta (Drexel Park and Vallotton Park), and two sites in Hahira (Morven Road and Morven Road Extension).

Volunteers are encouraged to register for the cleanup, scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, from 8 am to 12 pm. All registered volunteers will be entered into a rain barrel giveaway. Muffins and waters will be available while supplies last. Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants, and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellent, gloves, a refillable water bottle, and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided.

The City of Valdosta Cleanup Sites are:

VSU/Drexel Park (1401 N Patterson St)

Vallotton Park (1407 Lee St)

The City of Hahira Cleanup Sites are:

Morven Road

Morven Road Extension

(meet up at the back entrance of the Big Foot Travel Center, 1311 GA-122, Hahira, Georgia)

The County Cleanup Sites are:

Troupville Boat Ramp

Naylor Boat Ramp

The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to be once again the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources.

Volunteers can sign up and fill out an event waiver: https://www.cognitoforms.com/Valdosta1/_2025RiversAliveCleanUpEventVolunteerSignUp

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Engineering at 229-671-2424, the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division at 229-3530, or the City of Hahira at 229-794-2330 ext. 123.