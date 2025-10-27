//Lowndes farm honored at Georgia National Fair

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – A Lowndes farm was honored with other family farms as the state’s newest Centennial Farms at the Georgia National Fair.

Georgia honored fourteen family farms as the state’s newest Centennial Farms during the state’s annual Centennial Farm Awards Ceremony held at the Georgia National Fair on October 8, 2025.

Qualified farm owners and their historic properties from the 2023 application year were recognized during this ceremony, hosted by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Historic Preservation Division; cohosted by the Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia EMC, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, and Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

Centennial Farms hold a central role in the heritage of our state, having formed the economic, cultural, and family foundation for generations of Georgians. All farms earning this recognition have continuously operated for 100 years or more.

More than 630 farms have been recognized through the Georgia Centennial Farm Program since its inception in 1993. Recognition is given through one of three distinguished awards:

The Centennial Heritage Farm Award honors farms owned by members of the same family for a century or more, and that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Centennial Farm Award only requires the farm candidate be at least 100 years old and listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The Centennial Family Farm Award recognizes farms owned by members of the same family for a century or more that are not listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Below are the 2025 Centennial Farm award recipients.

2025 Centennial Heritage Farm Awards

Ash Farms, Effingham County

2025 Centennial Family Farm Awards

Stanford Farm at the Martin Homeplace, Coweta County

Lil’ Slice o’ Paradise, Dade and Walker Counties

HD Bailey Family Partnership, Dawson County

Striplin Lands LLC, Gordon County

Pendergast Hay Farm, Grady County

Home Place Farms, Hancock County

Hays Farm, Jackson County

P.K. Moore Farm, Lowndes County

Beck Farm, Madison County

Jenkins Family Historic Farm, Talbot County

Fielding Tall Pines, Thomas County

Carl J. Ray Farm, Tift County

Jordan Farm, Washington County

Anyone interested in nominating a farm for recognition should visit https://dca.georgia.gov/community-assistance/historic-preservation/cent… to download an application or contact outreach@dca.ga.gov. The postmark deadline for applications is May 1 of each year.

About the Historic Preservation Division

The Historic Preservation Division (HPD) of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) serves as Georgia’s state historic preservation office. Their mission is to promote the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia. HPD’s programs include archaeology protection and education, environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, community planning, and technical assistance.

About the Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) partners with communities to build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low and moderate incomes buy homes, rental housing and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit dca.georgia.gov.